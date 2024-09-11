Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

