Marco Investment Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

