Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

