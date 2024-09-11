Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $3,832,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

