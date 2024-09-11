Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 18.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

