Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.