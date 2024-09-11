Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 176,672 shares trading hands.

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 47.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

