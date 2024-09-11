Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.32

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.32 and traded as low as $90.07. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 3,135,802 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

