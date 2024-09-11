Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.84. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 7,059 shares.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
