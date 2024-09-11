Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.