Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
About Merchants Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Safe Stocks with Safe Dividends for Your Portfolio
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buy SentinelOne Now? AI Growth Surges After CrowdStrike Fallout
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Don’t Overlook Unity: Why This Stock Could Be Ready to Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.