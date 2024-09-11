Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

