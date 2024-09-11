Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Mercury NZ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

Mercury NZ Company Profile

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; 6 wind plants; and 5 geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

