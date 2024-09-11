Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $800,213.83

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $800,213.83 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004537 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.