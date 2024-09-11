MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $179.89 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $30.20 or 0.00052847 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $179.89 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.13134118 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $5,953,637.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

