MGO One Seven LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 453.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

