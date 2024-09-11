MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

