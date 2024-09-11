MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

