MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 917.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,222,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

