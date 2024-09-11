MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 363,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,019,000. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKIE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

