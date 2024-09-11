MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.60% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

