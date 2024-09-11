MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $859.16 and a 200-day moving average of $802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

