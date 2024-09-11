Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 331 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %
Medtronic stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
