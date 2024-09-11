Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.