Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

