Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $484.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.18. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

