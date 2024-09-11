Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up to $94.60

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.60, but opened at $97.50. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $100.14, with a volume of 79,343 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

