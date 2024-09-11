Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

