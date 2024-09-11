Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 378.7% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

