Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,056 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,517,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $307.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.45 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $302.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

