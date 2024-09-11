NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 27th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NASB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NASB remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

