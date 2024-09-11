Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.55. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

