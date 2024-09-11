Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.81 and a 200-day moving average of $635.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

