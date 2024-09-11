New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 0.6 %
NEN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $81.50.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
