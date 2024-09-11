New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 7.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.45. 1,543,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,199,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after buying an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 874,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

