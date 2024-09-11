Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

UTHR stock opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day moving average of $285.50. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $366.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.22, for a total value of $1,033,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,268,526. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

