Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

