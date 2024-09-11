Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

