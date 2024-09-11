Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.1 %

SRCL opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.