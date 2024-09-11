Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 148,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.