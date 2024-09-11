NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 0.5%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82. 1,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

NN Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

