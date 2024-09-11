NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.77

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.42%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

