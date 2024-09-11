NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) were down 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 234,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 158,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.21.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Chang bought 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

