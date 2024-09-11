Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,915.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,173,000 after buying an additional 416,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $97,866,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $519.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $528.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.36.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.