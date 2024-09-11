NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

