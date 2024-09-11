Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $582.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

