Numbers Protocol Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and $388,475.86 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03713355 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $501,808.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

