Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 244,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,376,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $711.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 87,715 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 421,563 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

