Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCA stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

