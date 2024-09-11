Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
