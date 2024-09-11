Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

