NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

